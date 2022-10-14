GMC's second electric pickup truck has a date with destiny.

On Friday, GM announced the GMC Sierra EV Denali will be revealed on October 20 at 5 pm ET. The teaser video also provided a first look at the electric truck's design.

The Sierra EV's face has remained nearly identical to that of the original renderings. The LED charging status indicator lights are mounted inside the large C-shaped LED daytime running lights, which all sit above the split headlights. The GMC badge still lights up and the grille features an LED backlit surround. A sculpted hood can be seen.

Inside the Denali model teased features cooled quilted leather front seats.

A large panoramic glass roof and LED taillights that feature similar red lightning signature as the GMC Hummer EV are also shown.

GM will build the GMC Sierra EV alongside the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV at its Orion Assembly plant in Michigan.

Like its Chevy sibling, the Sierra EV will ride on GM's Ultium platform with a goal of 400 miles of range. Chevrolet's pickup features a rear-wheel steering system, up to 10 power outlets including a 240-volt outlet in the bed, and up to 10.2 kw of output for the ability to charge other EVs.

An 800-volt electrical architecture enables charge rates of up to 350 kw, which GM said will add 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

The Chevy-badged truck features a dual-motor powertrain with 664 hp and 780 lb-ft of torque enabling a 0-60 mph sprint of less than 4.5 seconds. It will be rated to tow up to 10,000 lb and carry up to 1,300 lb. The GMC sibling should offer similar capabilities.