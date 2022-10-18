Cadillac revealed the Celestiq in production guise and confirmed it's coming in 2024 with a price tag of more than $300,000. That's a lot for a Cadillac, but the hand-built nature and level of personalization make the big electric hatch akin to a coach-built car.

Rolls-Royce has revealed its first electric vehicle in the form of the Spectre. The handsome coupe serves as the spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe and is coming in late 2023 with 577 hp and 260 miles of range.

Volvo is close to revealing its EX90. Today we learned the fully electric successor to the XC90 is coming with an emphasis on low energy use and recyclable materials.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Cadillac Celestiq gets concierge design, $300,000 price

Rolls-Royce Spectre coupe revealed as marque's first EV

Volvo EX90's sustainability focus extends to the cabin

Review: 2023 Toyota Highlander turbo-4 replaces old reliable V-6

Ineos Grenadier starts production

Canoo gets orders for at least 3,000 more electric vans

Dodge Challenger and Charger Colors explained

2023 Subaru BRZ review

Hyundai issues stop-sale and recall for vehicles with 8-speed DCT

Europe-focused Lexus UX 300e gets bigger battery, more range