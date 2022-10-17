Mercedes-Benz has revealed the new 2023 EQE SUV, a fully electric SUV with seating for five and just over 90 kwh of battery capacity. It reaches dealerships next year, and soon after launch there will be an AMG-tuned version offering up to 677 hp.

Jeep used the 2022 Paris auto show for the debut of its first EV, a subcompact crossover that goes by the name Avenger. At around six inches shorter than the compact Renegade, the Avenger is probably too small for U.S. tastes, which may explain why it hasn't been confirmed for sale here.

It's official. NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch is retiring from full-time racing. The move comes after doctors advised him to give up racing following a concussion he suffered from a crash in July.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV revealed with up to 677 hp

Jeep Avenger debuts at 2022 Paris auto show as brand's first EV

NASCAR champion Kurt Busch done racing for now

Tiguan vs RAV4: Crossover SUV Comparison

Carbon-fiber 1970 Dodge Charger bodies cost $199,000

EPA range figures rise for entire 2023 Porsche Taycan lineup

4Ever Trophy concept previews modern Renault 4 crossover

2023 Jeep Renegade review

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon spy shots

Sono takes Sion solar EV on US tour in bid for fleet business