Porsche's 992-generation 911 has spawned its Carrera T variant. The car starts off as the base Carrera but loses around 100 lb thanks to a number of deleted features, including the rear seats.

A prototype for an updated BMW X6 has been spotted testing. The prototype features minimal camouflage, and as a result it's easy to spot the (mild) tweaks to the front and rear ends. Expect a larger touchscreen inside the cabin as well.

The Hyundai Azera lives on outside the U.S. as the Grandeur and the mid-size sedan has received a handsome redesign. It now looks like it could be a member of the Genesis family, instead of something like a Toyota Avalon rival.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T sheds back seat, for $118,050

2023 BMW X6 spy shots: Minor update pegged for coupe-like SUV

Hyundai Grandeur sedan takes on bold new look

2023 Ford Maverick review

Foxconn's EV brand reveals Model V pickup truck, Model B crossover

2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid gets AWD option, gas mileage dips

Buy this Maserati MC12 Versione Corse, be the hero at the local track

Toyota Tacoma vs. Toyota 4Runner: Compare Utility Vehicles

Alfa Romeo launches classic-car restoration program

Review: 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid is brand’s best gas-driven SUV