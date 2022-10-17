Hyundai has issued a recall on certain vehicles equipped with the automaker's 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

An issue with the transmission can cause the vehicle to enter a fail-safe mode, after which power is reduced for about 30 seconds and then completely shuts down, which could lead to a crash. Drivers may notice warning lights in the gauge cluster, in addition to a warning message, prior to the vehicle entering the fail-safe mode. Hyundai said it is aware of 229 cases where the issue flared up between Jun. 1 and Sept. 26.

The recall affects a total 53,142 vehicles in the U.S. and covers the following models:

2021-2022 Santa Fe

2021-2022 Sonata

2021-2022 Veloster N

2022 Santa Cruz

2022 Elantra N

2022 Kona N

Dealers have also been asked to stop selling the affected models until a remedy is implemented. The remedy requires dealers to update the transmission control software, and in some cases replace the transmission.

The service will be offered free of charge, with owner notification letters expected to be mailed out on Dec. 5. Anyone looking for further information can contact Hyundai at 1-855-371-9460 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (reference recall campaign number 22V746000).