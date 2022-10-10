Rivian has issued a recall that affects almost every vehicle the company has built to date.

In the recall notice issued last week, Rivian said an improperly tightened fastener in the steering knuckle could become loose and separate, which could lead to a loss in vehicle control and possibly a crash.

The particular fastener connects the steering knuckle with the front upper control arm, and any separation could cause wheel tilt, Rivian said.

Rivian Amazon electric delivery truck

The recall covers Rivian's R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck, as well as the EDV, a delivery van built for Amazon, though only those vehicles from the 2022 model year. A total 12,212 vehicles are affected.

Dealers will inspect the vehicles and tighten the steering knuckle fastener to the correct tolerance, where necessary. The service will be offered free of charge, with owner notification letters expected to be mailed out on Nov. 24.

Anyone looking for further information can contact Rivian at 1-888-748-4261 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (reference recall campaign number 22V744000).