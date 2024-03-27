Kia on Wednesday unveiled the 2025 K4 compact sedan at the 2024 New York auto show.

The handsome four-door is set to replace Kia's current option in the segment, the Forte, when it reaches showrooms in the second half of the year. Pricing information to be released closer to that on-sale date.

K4 is a new name for the U.S. market, but it was previously used on a compact sedan Kia sold exclusively in China. The current Forte is sold outside the U.S. as a K3, but Kia recently introduced a separate compact sedan called the K3 aimed at developing markets, thus a new name was needed for the Forte's replacement.

At 185.4 inches long, the K4 is almost three inches longer than the Forte. This has resulted in extra space in the cabin, plus a decent 14.6 cubic feet of trunk space.

2025 Kia K4

At the front of the cabin, the dashboard sports a floating panel spanning nearly 30 inches and integrating digital screens for the gauge cluster and infotainment hub. The infotainment system supports and over-the-air updates, while wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard. Premium touches like a Harman Kardon audio system, heated and ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and a voice assistant will all be available.

Various electronic driver-assist features will also be offered, either as standard or available. The list includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, front and rear cross traffic warning, blind sport warning, active lane control, a surround-view camera, and much more.

Although Kia plans more than a dozen EVs by 2027, the K4 isn't powered by batteries. Kia confirmed two gas options: a standard 2.0-liter 4-cylinder rated at 147 hp and an available 1.6-liter turbo-4 rated at 190 hp. The naturally aspirated engine comes with a CVT while the turbocharged engine comes with an 8-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard for both powertrains.

For EV fans, Kia plans an EV4 hatchback in the same segment as the K4. The automaker has also shown an EV5 electric compact crossover, but hasn't confirmed that model for the U.S.