Hyundai's top-selling Tucson compact crossover has received a round of updates for the 2025 model year.

Unveiled in U.S. guise (the global version was shown last fall) on Wednesday at the 2024 New York auto show, the 2025 Tucson brings fresh styling inside and out but loses a powertrain option.

The new styling consists of a front end with fewer individual lighting elements for the daytime running lights, plus a revised grille and a new front fascia. There's also a new fascia at the rear featuring a more prominent skid plate. Hyundai said it also increased the length of the rear wiper blade.

Inside, the dash sports a new design. The two separate screens for the digital gauge cluster and infotainment hub of the current model have been joined to form a single panel on the 2025 model. The center stack also includes new knobs and switchgear for frequently used functions like the audio and climate settings. New USB ports are also found on the center stack.

2025 Hyundai Tucson

And on grades with shift-by-wire technology, the gear lever has been moved from the center console to the steering column, with Hyundai using the former spot for a wireless smartphone charger.

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard across the range, and buyers can opt for a color head-up display for the first time. Support for over-the-air updates has also been added for 2025.

In the powertrain department, the current model's 180-hp 1.6-liter turbo-4 is no longer available. Instead the 2025 Tucson will offer the current 2.5-liter 4-cylinder, rated at 187 hp, plus the current hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, both of which use a 1.6-liter turbo-4 for their internal-combustion component. The hybrid option is good for 231 hp and the plug-in hybrid delivers 268 hp. The plug-in hybrid powertrain also includes a 13.8-kwh battery that offers some electric range.

2025 Hyundai Tucson N Line

The hybrid powertrains come standard with all-wheel drive while the non-hybrid powertrain comes standard with front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive as an option. Hyundai has also introduced new Baby and Green Zone driving modes. The Baby mode smooths out initial acceleration, presumably so that a sleeping baby doesn't wake up. The Green Zone mode is designed for the plug-in hybrid powertrain and helps to maximize range when the vehicle is in its EV mode.

The 2025 Tucson will reach showrooms in June, initially with the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine only. The hybrid powertrains will be available late this summer. Pricing information will be released closer to the market launch.

Hyundai also has an updated Santa Cruz pickup truck arriving for the 2025 model year. It is also on display at the New York auto show.