Hyundai will introduce a round of updates to its Santa Cruz compact pickup truck for the 2025 model year.

Unveiled on Wednesday at the 2024 New York auto show, the 2025 Santa Cruz benefits from revised styling, a new dashboard design, added safety and convenience technologies, and extra capability for the rugged XRT grade.

Hyundai said its designers wanted to give the Santa Cruz a bolder look, and this has resulted in a new front end whose grille and fascia make the vehicle appear wider than before. New designs also feature for the daytime running lights and wheel patterns.

The XRT grade is also further distinguished thanks to unique front and rear fascia designs, a unique grille, the addition of front tow hooks, and unique 18-inch wheels sporting 245/60-size all-terrain tires. According to Hyundai, the new front fascia delivers an increased approach angle.

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz Limited

Inside, there's a new dash with a floating panel that combines 12.3-inch digital screens for the gauge cluster and infotainment hub. Hyundai also added new switchgear in the center stack for the audio and climate settings, and redesigned existing controls to make them easier to use. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus support for over-the-air updates are all included.

When it comes to safety, Hyundai added the new feature Forward Attention Warning. This feature monitors the driver and provides a warning if they become distracted.

Powertrains are unchanged from the current Santa Cruz which has been on sale since 2022 model year. The standard option is a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder rated at 191 hp and buyers seeking more performance can opt for a 2.5-liter turbo-4 rated at 281 hp. The naturally aspirated engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic while the turbocharged engine gets an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In both cases front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available.

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT

The naturally aspirated engine has a maximum tow rating of 3,500 pounds while the turbocharged engine has a tow rating of 5,000 pounds. The 2025 model year updates add a tow mode for Santa Cruz pickups with the turbocharged engine.

|The 2025 Santa Cruz will be in showrooms this summer. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

Hyundai also has an updated Tucson compact crossover arriving for the 2025 model year. It is also on display at the New York auto show.