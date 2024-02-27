Chinese auto giant SAIC used this week's 2024 Geneva auto show for the world debut of the L6 compact sedan, the latest model from its newly established brand IM.

IM, whose initials stand for Intelligent Mobility, is SAIC's brand for premium electric vehicles. It's also intended to have a global reach, just like MG, the historic British brand through which SAIC sells a number of mainstream EVs and hybrids around the globe.

Niether brand has indicated plans to enter the U.S., however.

IM currently operates exclusively in China but will expand to Europe in 2025, starting with the L6 sedan and a compact crossover that's already available in China, dubbed the LS6. IM also sells a midsize sedan in China, dubbed the L7.

2025 IM L6

IM was short on details for the L6 but said at least one version will deliver 0-62 mph acceleration in less than three seconds. There will be a standard lithium-ion battery and an available solid-state battery. Both batteries are anticipated to be available at the 2025 launch, a company spokesperson said.

The lithium-ion battery is projected with a range estimate of over 370 miles and the solid-state battery with a range estimate over 500 miles. Both figures are based on the WLTP test cycle used overseas and would likely result in a lower estimate when using the stricter EPA cycle.

Other IM models feature advanced EV technology, including electrical systems running at 900 volts and DC fast-charging capability at rates approaching 400 kw. The vehicles also come with highly automated driver-assist systems and plenty of connected services. It's likely many of these technologies will also feature in the L6.

IM is the brand anticipated to share its EV technology with Audi which is looking to accelerate EV development for the Chinese market. A partnership between Audi and IM's SAIC parent was established last July, although specifics regarding the partnership were not divulged at the time.