McLaren on Monday unveiled the convertible counterpart to the Artura coupe.

The new Artura Spider arrives as a 2025 model and is already available to order for delivery this summer. Pricing for the U.S. starts at $273,800.

The Artura is McLaren's plug-in hybrid supercar equipped with a V-6 engine as its internal-combustion component, specifically a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 that for 2025 models pumps out 596 hp on its own. An electric motor adds 94 hp, bringing the total to 690 hp. That's 19 hp more than when the Artura was launched, and McLaren said the upgrade will be made available to owners of earlier delivered cars at no cost.

McLaren Artura Spider McLaren Artura Spider McLaren Artura Spider

The output is still somewhat down versus the 818 hp of the Ferrari 296 GTB, which has a similar powertrain configuration, though the McLaren boasts a carbon-fiber tub whereas the Ferrari sticks to aluminum construction. Impressively, the tub registers no loss of rigidity for the open-top Artura Spider, according to McLaren.

There is a weight penalty of 136 pounds for the Artura Spider, but according to McLaren this is mostly due to the convertible's retractable hard-top roof mechanism. It features eight actuators and only functions when the car is stationary. Buyers can choose between a fully carbon-fiber roof or a version with an electrochromic glass panel inserted. This panel can be made to block out up to 99% of the sun's light at the push of a button.

Despite the extra weight of the retractable roof, the Artura Spider's curb weight still comes in at a relatively low 3,439 pounds, which is impressive considering the added weight of the plug-in hybrid system. That system includes a 7.4-kwh battery that McLaren says can deliver 11 miles of electric range.

But no one is buying the Artura Spider for its electric range. Instead, buyers will be more interested in the car's ability to sprint to 60 mph from rest in 3.0 seconds, hit 186 mph in 21. 6 seconds, and top out at a governed 205 mph. The quoted quarter-mile time is 10.8 seconds.

McLaren Artura Spider McLaren Artura Spider McLaren Artura Spider

In a bid to provide road feedback, McLaren sticks with a hydraulic power-steering system. Every Artura Spider also comes with carbon-ceramic rotors and aluminum calipers to save unsprung weight and deliver track-ready braking performance.

The Artura Spider's interior design is a match with the coupe. It's a simple interior focused on driving, with powertrain and handling controls mounted on the side of the digital instrument cluster and at close reach. An 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility sits in the center of the dash, and heated seats with memory and lumbar adjustments provide some comfort. A five-speaker audio system is standard, but a premium 12-speaker setup from Bowers & Wilkins is available.

McLaren also offers three design themes for the cabin beyond the standard setup, each priced at $9,400. The list includes Performance, TechLux, and Vision, all of which come with their own various trim details.

For buyers wanting a McLaren convertible without the added weight of a hybrid system, McLaren also offers the 750S Spider. This model offers a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 good for 740 hp.