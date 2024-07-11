The Polestar Concept BST previews a potentially hotter Polestar 6

The Polestar 6 is an electric convertible set to arrive in 2026

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath has confirmed more BST editions

The Polestar 6 is still two years away from production and the start-up automaker's already showing variants in concept form.

On Thursday, the Polestar Concept BST debuted ahead of its formal introduction at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Based on the Polestar 6 Concept, which will run the hill at the event, the Concept BST is the convertible electric car "turned up to 11," according to Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath.

Polestar BST Concept Polestar BST Concept Polestar BST Concept

The Concept BST starts out with the Polestar 6 Concept, but then drapes concept-specific bodywork with flared fenders and a wider track–Polestar didn't mention how much wider–housing 22-inch forged alloy wheels.

The extra width is harder to discern in photos, but the enhanced aerodynamics are easy to spot. The hood features a vented design with a new front splitter. The rear wing is massive and features a similar design as what's found on the $300,000-plus Ford Mustang GTD and Porsche 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 RS.

Polestar finished the Concept BST in motorsport silver with a livery inspired by racing graphics, according to the automaker.

The interior of the Concept BST hasn't been shown yet.

Polestar 6 Concept AT 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Polestar 6 was announced in concept form in 2022 as an electric convertible that's headed to production in 2026. It itself is based on the O2 concept car unveiled earlier that year. A dual-motor electric powertrain will generate up to 884 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels with a 0-62 mph time of 3.2 seconds. Top speed is said to be 155 mph and an 800-volt electrical architecture is on board for fast charging.

Polestar hasn't said if the Concept BST features any powertrain modifications or suspension tweaks.

To date, Polestar's put two BST Editions into production.

2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270

The 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 brought handling and performance upgrades to the electric car in 2022. The Öhlin shock absorber and front strut bar integration was particularly impressive and took some rerouting. Polestar only planned to make 270 of the special edition with 47 coming to the U.S., but popularity justified the U.S. getting 58 examples.

The follow-up to the BST Edition 270 came the next year in 2023 with the 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 230. The mechanical upgrades on the BST Edition 230 matched those of the previous BST Edition 270, but the updated car brought design updates with different paint colors and interior materials.

Ingenlath said in March that Polestar plans more BST performance editions.