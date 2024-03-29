Polestar fans can look forward to more performance-oriented special editions along the lines of the BST Edition 270 and BST Edition 230 versions of the Polestar 2.

The information was revealed by Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath in an interview with Motor1 during this week's 2024 New York auto show.

Ingenlath didn't say when the next BST editions will be launched or on what models they will be based.

The 2 BST Edition 270 was launched in 2022 and followed up by the BST Edition 230 in 2023. The three-digit number in the name indicates the production run of each edition, and Polestar is yet to say what BST stands for.

2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 230

The modifications the cars featured included extra power in combination with Polestar's top-shelf chassis upgrades.

The cars also featured unique styling treatments, like a racing stripe and model-exclusive paint finishes. At the launch of the BST Edition 230, Ingenlath said the special editions allow the automaker to explore new design details like colors, graphics, and materials in “faster and more creative ways.”

Polestar used the New York auto show for the local debut of the 2025 4 compact crossover, which starts sales in the U.S. next month and should be in customer hands by the end of the year. Polestar will also start deliveries of the 2025 3 midsize SUV later this year.

Additional models in the works include a 5 sedan due for a debut later this year, a 6 roadster due in 2026, and a mystery model dubbed the 7 that will arrive around 2027.