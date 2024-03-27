Polestar, a Swedish brand for performance electric vehicles, used this week's 2024 New York auto show to present its 4 compact crossover in the U.S. for the first time and confirm local pricing.

The Polestar 4 made its debut a year ago in China where sales have already started. Sales in the U.S. start in April, with deliveries to follow in the fourth quarter.

It arrives as a 2025 model, and with pricing starting at $56,300. The starting price is for a single-motor rear-wheel-drive model rated at 272 hp. A dual-motor all-wheel-drive model rated at 544 hp will be available, with a starting price of $64,300. Both figures include a $1,400 destination charge.

A 102-kwh battery is standard for both models. The single-motor model is estimated to deliver 0-60 mph acceleration in a decent 7.4 seconds, while the dual-motor model will drop that figure to a quick 3.8 seconds. EPA-rated range estimates haven't been published, but Polestar estimates a range of 300 miles for the single-motor model and 270 miles for the dual-motor model.

2025 Polestar 4

The Polestar 4 rides on the SEA modular EV platform of parent company Zhejiang Geely. It features a coupe-like design, and in an interesting twist it lacks a rear windshield. Instead, a camera-based system provides the driver with a view out the rear, similar to what's found in some modern supercars.

Inside, the design sticks to Polestar's typical spartan style. The dash is largely devoid of features apart from a pair of screens serving as a digital gauge cluster (10.2 inches) and infotainment hub (15.4 inches). The infotainment system is powered by Android and offers a number of popular built-in Google apps.

Standard features include 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof, a heat pump, a powered rear hatch, power-adjustable front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, a surround-view camera system with a 3D view, and adaptive cruise control.

2025 Polestar 4

Additional features are grouped into Pilot, Pro, Plus, and Performance Packs, and add such items as bigger wheels, additional electronic driver-assist features, a head-up display, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system. The Performance Pack is only available on the dual-motor model and adds 22-inch wheels, Brembo brakes with 4-piston calipers, a performance-tuned chassis, and gold-colored accents inside and out.

The 4 will initially be sourced from a Geely plant in China. Starting in early 2025, all 4s sold in the U.S. will be sourced from a plant in South Korea.

A midsize Polestar 3 SUV also starts sales in the U.S. this year. It arrives this summer priced from $74,800, including destination. Polestar 3s for the U.S. will be built at a Volvo plant in Charleston, South Carolina.