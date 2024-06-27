The Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo concept debuted at the 2024 Busan auto show

The X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo is the track version of the automaker's hypercar concept

The concept features a hybrid powertrain with a total output of 1,540 hp

Genesis used this week's 2024 Busan auto show in Korea to present a new version of its X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo concept.

Called the X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo, it takes the original hypercar concept and reimagines it for use on the racetrack. It benefits from more power, less weight, and aerodynamic modifications aimed at increasing downforce.

The original concept made its debut last December as the latest entry in the Vision Gran Turismo series, a challenge put forward to car design teams around the world early last decade by Kazunori Yamauchi, the creator of the “Gran Turismo” video game. His challenge was for design teams to come up with the ultimate grand tourer.

Like the original concept, the X Gran Racer is powered by a hybrid powertrain consisting of a V-6 engine in a front-midship position and a single electric motor. The V-6 features an electric compressor to help boost its output to 870 hp and the electric motor adds 670 hp to bring total output to 1,540 hp. In the original concept, peak output was a tamer 1,071 hp.

Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo concept Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo concept Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo concept

To ensure the vehicle stays glued to the track during high-speed cornering, designers implemented several new aerodynamic elements including active flaps, a front splitter, a rear diffuser, and a large rear wing which connects to a central stabilizing fin. The aerodynamic elements are made from carbon fiber which has been left unpainted. The rest of the concept dons the new orange color that is becoming the signature hue of Genesis performance vehicles.

Much of the original interior was stripped to help save weight, so that structural elements are now exposed. One of these is a dividing strut that houses various control switches. Additional controls are located on a yoke-style steering wheel. Stronger cross beams in the door and a full roll cage have also been installed for improved safety on the track.

While most of the Vision GT concepts have been too wild for production, some have influenced the designs of production-bound models. In the case of Genesis, the automaker said the concepts present the brand in a performance light, something that's vital as Genesis embarks on the launch of the Magma performance sub-brand.

Similar to Mercedes-Benz AMG and BMW M, Magma will offer high-performance versions of every vehicle in the Genesis lineup. A detuned version of the concept's hybrid powertrain may also make it into some of these Magma models at some point.