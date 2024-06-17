The Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck has 1,400-plus hp and over 6,000 pounds of downforce

The Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck will take on the 2024 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with over 1,400 hp, generated by a tri-motor powertrain.

Ford revealed the truck's power output Monday as the clock ticks down to the start of the 2024 Pikes Peak Hill Climb, scheduled for June 23. The automaker previously said the SuperTruck generates 6,000 pounds of downforce at 150 mph from its triple-element front wing, headlight ducts, hood ducts and louvers, side and rear diffusers, and a massive rear wing.

The truck also features carbon ceramic brakes, Pirelli P-Zero tires on forged magnesium wheels, and a custom inboard suspension system. Wearing the number 150, the SuperTruck will be driven by Romain Dumas, who holds the overall record at Pikes Peak with a 7:57.148 time over the 12.5-mile course, set in 2018 in the Volkswagen ID.R time attack special.

Dumas also drove the electric Ford Supervan 4.2 at Pikes Peak last year, setting a time of 8:47.682 in a vehicle with similar power to this year's SuperTruck. Ford's goal is to beat that time this year.

Ford has a long history at Pikes Peak, going back to 1916 when a driver in a Model T completed the 14,115-foot summit of the Colorado mountain in 28 minutes and 3 seconds. So Dumas likely won't have to worry about being the slowest Ford ever to tackle Pikes Peak.

The SuperTruck is a one-off demonstrator, but Ford has hinted at a production-worthy Lightning variant. It announced a high-performance F-150 Lightning concept in 2023, teasing a vehicle that appeared to have more in common with the production Lightning than the bespoke SuperTruck. But Ford still hasn't unveiled that concept.