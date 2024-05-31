Ford released the first full image of its F-150 Lightning SuperTruck

The Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck will generate massive amounts of downforce to help it set a quick time in the 2024 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

In a Facebook post, Ford said the electric racing special will generate 6,000 pounds of downforce at 150 mph. The post also included the best look yet at the truck, which sports heavily modified bodywork incorporating enormous front and rear wings and a big rear diffuser to produce all of that downforce. Very little of the stock Ford F-150 Lightning appears to have carried over.

It's now clear that the SuperTruck is a different vehicle from the high-performance F-150 Lightning concept announced by Ford in February 2023. That concept still hasn't been fully revealed, but a teaser showed that it lacks the SuperTruck's jutting front wing.

The SuperTruck aims to do for the North American-market F-150 Lightning what Ford's Supervan demonstrators have done for the automaker's U.K. van line. The most recent Supervan demonstrator—a heavily modified E-Transit Custom dubbed Supervan 4.2—set an Open Class record at the 2023 Pikes Peak Hill Climb, covering the 12.5-mile course in 8:47.682 in the hands of Romain Dumas.

Dumas will drive the SuperTruck at the 2024 Pikes Peak Hill Climb, which is definitely a mark in Ford's favor when it comes to setting a fast time. In addition to his record-setting Supervan run, Dumas holds the overall record at Pikes Peak of 7:57.148, which the French driver set in 2018 behind the wheel of the Volkswagen ID.R time attack special.

The SuperTruck will wear the number 150 at this year's Pikes Peak Hill Climb, which is scheduled for June 23.