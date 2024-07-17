The MG Cyberster might gain a coupe variant.

A 2+2 dubbed the Cyber GTS concept was shown at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

MG never returned to the U.S., and it's unlikely the Cyberster will reach America.

Historic British brand MG started sales of an electric sports car earlier this year in the form of the Cyberster, a two-seat convertible with a 77-kwh battery and up to 496 hp on tap.

Soon, a coupe might join it in showrooms.

MG used last week's 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K. to present the Cyber GTS concept, a coupe version of the Cyberster boasting 2+2 seating and a roofline inspired by the roof of the former MGB GT.

MG specifically mentioned the MGC GTS Sebring racing variant that at the 1968 12 Hours of Sebring managed to finish third in class and 10th overall, which was MG's best result at the race.

2024 MG Cyberster MG Cyberster. - Goodwood Festival of Speed MG Cyberster. - Goodwood Festival of Speed

No specifications for the Cyber GTS concept were announced but any production version will likely match the numbers produced by the Cyberster. Buyers can currently choose between a rear-wheel-drive Cyberster GT rated at 335 hp or all-wheel-drive Cyberster Trophy rated at 496 hp. With the latter, buyers enjoy 0-62 mph acceleration in just 3.2 seconds.

Range figures for the Cyberster GT and Cyberster Trophy come in at 316 miles and 276 miles, respectively, as measured on the WLTP cycle used overseas. Those figures would be lower using the stricter EPA test cycle.

Right now MG is still gauging whether there's enough interest for a production version of the Cyber GTS. The concept doesn't even have an interior yet, though the eventual dash will likely match the design of the convertible.

Should production happen, the Cyber GTS is unlikely to be sold in the U.S. given MG's absence here.