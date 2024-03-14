The redesigned 2024 Lincoln Nautilus has finally arrived, and we've just tested it. The crossover has grown slightly compared to its predecessor, and inside sits a 48-inch full-width screen at the base of the windshield.

AMG already offers a number of tuned versions of Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles, but soon the Affalterbach company will launch its own EV and a prototype for it has just been spotted. AMG's EV will be a large fastback with a rumored output approaching 1,000 hp.

Apple's car project looks to have come to an end after 10 years of development. The company has never provided any clues as to what form the car was to take, but sources have revealed to Bloomberg that Apple was looking at a minivan-like vehicle, with one design even featuring gullwing doors.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2024 Lincoln Nautilus steps up the screens, half-steps the hybrid

2026 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV spied again

Apple's car was reportedly a minivan that could have had gullwing doors

Review: 2024 Nissan GT-R

Design legend Marcello Gandini dead at 85

Volvo seeks 30% quicker EV charging without battery upgrades

2025 Kia K4 teased ahead of 2024 New York auto show

Ford F-150 vs Ram 1500: Compare Trucks

VW Group vehicles held at US Customs finally being shipped

More than a third of Prius owners get another one, finds CarMax