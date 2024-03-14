Kia on Thursday provided a first glimpse of its new compact sedan that's set to replace the current Forte.

The newcomer will go by the name K4, a name last used on a compact sedan that Kia sold exclusively in China.

The current Forte is sold outside the U.S. as a K3, but Kia recently introduced a separate compact sedan called the K3 aimed at developing markets, thus a new name was needed for the Forte's replacement.

The K4 will make its debut on March 21 ahead of a formal debut a week later at the 2024 New York auto show. It should arrive in showrooms later this year as a 2025 model.

Teaser for 2025 Kia K4 debuting at 2024 New York auto show

A camouflaged prototype was spotted earlier this year. It points to a sportier, fastback design for the K4 compared to the Forte. The K4 is also shaping up to be bigger than the Forte.

Although Kia plans over a dozen EVs by 2027, the K4 won't be powered by batteries. Gas engines are planned, including possibly in hybrid configuration.

For EV fans, Kia plans an EV4 hatchback in the same segment as the K4. The automaker has also shown an EV5 electric compact crossover, but hasn't confirmed the model for the U.S.