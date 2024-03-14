Volkswagen on Thursday revealed new GTX versions of its ID.3 hatchback and ID.7 Tourer wagon.

The GTX badge is used for the most powerful versions of members of VW's ID family of electric vehicles. It's already used on the ID.4 and related ID.5 compact crossovers in some markets, and according to VW around one out of every five buyers of those vehicles opt for the GTX version.

It's the closest thing to a performance designation for VW's EVs, though in the future there will likely be GTI versions, as indicated by the reveal of the ID.GTI concept at the 2023 Munich auto show.

In the case of the ID.3 GTX, there's a standard powertrain with 282 hp plus a GTX Performance powertrain with 322 hp on tap. Both feature a single electric motor at the rear axle. The standard version will hit 60 mph from rest in about six seconds and top out at 111 mph. Opt for the GTX Performance setup, and the 0-60 mph time drops to 5.6 seconds while the top speed rises to 124 mph.

2025 Volkswagen ID.3 GTX 2025 Volkswagen ID.3 GTX 2025 Volkswagen ID.3 GTX

In the case of the ID.7 GTX Tourer there's a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system delivering a peak 335 hp. The rear motor is rated at 282 hp and the front at 107 hp, and VW's engineers have dialed in the all-wheel-drive system's software to make it run with the rear motor only for normal driving, and the front motor only kicking in for high-loads and when extra traction is required.

VW hasn't published any performance figures for the ID.7 GTX Tourer.

The ID.3 and ID.7 Tourer aren't bound for the U.S. but VW will sell an ID.7 hatch here later this year, and it may potentially feature the same powertrain found in the ID.7 GTX Tourer. Currently, the ID.7 hatch is only promised in the U.S. with up to 282 hp.