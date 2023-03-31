We drove the 2023 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro, the 2024 Kia EV9's powertrain details and features became official, and the 2024 Hyundai Sonata came to light. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the 2023 Toyota 4Runner and liked it for all the wrong reasons. The dated SUV stands alone, while competitors such as the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, and Jeep Grand Cherokee move forward with modern off-roading technology. The current 4Runner reminded us of an SUV from the '90s, with the exception of added modern safety technology.

The cover finally came off the Lamborghini Revuelto. The Aventador's replacement features a V-12 plug-in hybrid powertrain with 1,000 hp, all-wheel drive, and the ability to rip from 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds. Pricing is expected to start at about $542,000, though the automaker hasn't said when U.S. deliveries will commence.

The 2024 Kia EV9 debuted with full powertrain and feature specifications, including up to 300 miles of range. Kia said the EV9 will be able to add almost 150 miles of range in 15 minutes thanks to its 800-volt electrical architecture. The electric three-row crossover SUV will gain a more powerful GT variant in 2025.

Jeep unveiled seven Easter Safari concept vehicles ahead of the off-road jamboree. The lineup included an updated version of the electric Jeep Wrangler dubbed Magneto 3.0. Five of the concepts explored the automaker's past and future, while two showed off ways to use Jeep Performance Parts.

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata made its online debut with a refreshed design and upgraded in-cabin technology. The Aston Martin-like fish face has been cast aside in favor of a RoboCop-like design. Inside, it features a new three-spoke steering wheel and a line of screens that sits atop the dashboard.