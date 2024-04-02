Alpine's sole vehicle at present is the gas-powered A110 sports car, but the French performance brand is gearing up to launch its first electric vehicle on the road to having a lineup that's exclusively electric in only a few short years.

The first EV will be the A290, a subcompact hot hatch which was previewed last year with the A290 Beta concept, and is a twin under the skin with the recently revealed Renault 5 E-Tech. Both models are due to start deliveries in early 2025.

The A290 is still out testing in prototype form, but Alpine on Tuesday confirmed the debut for June 13. The debut will take place on the sidelines of the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans which runs the following weekend. Alpine will be competing at Le Mans in the premier Hypercar class with its new A424 LMH race car.

The A290 rides on the CMF-B EV modular EV platform from the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance. The platform has been developed for subcompact and compact EVs, and features a multi-link rear suspension, something that's not usually found in a vehicle of this size. The A290 measures just 157 inches long, making it only slightly longer than a Mini Cooper.

2025 Alpine A290 prototype 2025 Alpine A290 prototype 2025 Alpine A290 prototype

Alpine hasn't provided any powertrain specifications for the A290, though the related Renault 5 E-Tech will have 40- and 52-kwh battery options, which will be paired with corresponding electric motors delivering 120 and 150 hp. It's likely the Alpine will have the bigger battery only, as well as more horsepower.

Production of the A290 has been confirmed by Alpine to be taking place at a plant in Douai, France.

Beyond the A290, Alpine is known to be working on a compact crossover and an electric successor to the A110, due around 2025 and 2026, respectively. The A110 successor was originally set to use a platform being developed by Lotus for a sports car that will likely end up as an Elise successor, though the two brands went their separate ways last year. The crossover will most likely use the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-EV platform, found in the Renault Megane E-Tech and Nissan Ariya.

Alpine has confirmed plans for at least four more vehicles. Two of these will be crossovers likely sitting in the same segments as the Porsche Macan and Cayenne. They will be critical in Alpine attracting customers in the U.S., where the brand plans to launch in 2027.