BMW's next M5 has been spotted testing ahead of an impending debut, and this time there will be sedan and wagon body styles. While wagons aren't typically offered in the U.S., the M5 wagon, to be called an M5 Touring, is tipped to reach these shores.

California's Rezvani plans to add retro design cues to modern cars via a new division called Rezvani Retro. The division's first project will be based on the Porsche 911 and is thought to take inspiration from the wild race cars built by Germany's Kremer Racing in the 1970s.

A number of items linked to Ken Block are up for auction at eBay Motors. It's all for a good cause, as proceeds from the sale will be donated to the 43 Institute, a foundation started by Block's family after his death to continuing funding endeavors he backed.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 BMW M5 caught on video

Rezvani Retro RR1 teased, debuts April 16

Ken Block memorabilia being auctioned off for charity

Kia recalls 427,000 Telluride SUVs for rollaway risk

Polestar 2 to be replaced by Polestar 7

Tesla had its worst quarter since pandemic shutdowns

Nissan exec: Screens aren’t the future, windshields are

Subaru Outback, Legacy recalled for airbag failure

Ford developing power-actuated doors

Review: 2025 Porsche Taycan makes good on the mission