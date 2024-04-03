It's been more than two years since Chevrolet first revealed the 2024 Silverado EV, but retail customers are finally able to order the full-size electric truck in time for delivery this summer.

The first version on offer is a Silverado EV First-Edition RST, which Chevy on Wednesday announced with a price tag of $96,495, including a $1,995 destination charge.

That's steep, but the price is roughly $9,000 cheaper than the original pricing announced when the vehicle was first shown.

Early build slots will go to reservation holders, and as a bonus for keeping their reservations, Chevy will add in a bidirectional GM Energy Powershift Charger with a 19.2 kw power-rating at no extra cost.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV with GM Ultium Home energy system

The Silverado EV First-Edition RST comes with a 200- or 205-kwh battery (GM won't confirm the size) that Chevy estimates at 440 miles of range, or 40 miles higher than previously promised. It also packs a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain rated at a peak of 754 hp when using a temporary Wide Open Watts mode. Towing capacity is 10,000 pounds and the maximum payload is 1,300 pounds, according to Chevy.

Standard features include air suspension, rear-wheel steering, 24-inch wheels, a glass roof, the Super Cruise highway driver-assist system with trailering, a head-up display, and a flexible mid-gate that increases the length of items that can be hauled.

The Silverado EV First-Edition RST is the flagship of the range. More affordable Silverado EV grades for retail customers will be announced at a later date.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

A 2024 Silverado EV Work Truck aimed exclusively at fleet buyers went on sale last year with a starting price of $74,800, including an $1,895 destination charge. The Work Truck was originally promised with a starting price of about $40,000, and Chevy last year said a Silverado EV with this price tag is still coming, for both retail and fleet customers, though details on its timing, range, and features will be announced at a later date.

A related GMC Sierra EV is also coming for the 2024 model year.

Production takes place at General Motors' Factory Zero plant near Detroit, where the GMC Hummer EV is also built. Production is scheduled to be expanded in 2025 to GM's Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan.