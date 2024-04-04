Subaru has launched a hotter version of its WRX, but it isn't the WRX STI. Instead it's a new grade called the WRX TR, and its modifications are focused on improving the handling of the compact sport sedan.

Ford is delaying key EV programs like its T3 full-size pickup truck and a three-row SUV that may wear an Explorer badge. In the meantime, the automaker will focus on adding a hybrid option to most vehicles in its lineup, including potentially the Mustang and Bronco.

Bentley is working on an update for the Continental GT, and a prototype for the convertible has been spotted. The updated range will no longer offer a W-12 engine, and will likely end up with hybrid powertains only.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2024 Subaru WRX TR aims for the track, but falls short of STI

Ford delays next-gen EVs, mulls hybrid option on full lineup

2025 Bentley Continental GT Convertible spied with electrified power

Review: 2024 BMW X6

2025 Range Rover Sport adds blacked-out Stealth Pack

Buttigieg likens EV rejectors to landline-phone luddites

Mercedes EQS successor may have traditional sedan shape

Review: 2024 Ford F-150

Original 1968 Ford Shelby GT500KR heads to auction

Quebec ends EV purchase incentives, in what could prove a market test