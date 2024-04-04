Following last year's major updates, the 2025 Range Rover Sport keeps things simple with the addition of a new body kit dubbed the Stealth Pack.

As the name suggests, the trim package adds a stealthy blacked-out treatment to the handsome midsize luxury SUV, including Carpathian Gray Satin paint for the exterior in combination with a gloss black finish on items like the grille, standard 23-inch wheels, brake calipers, and even the traditionally green Land Rover badge.

The pack also includes the first factory protective film for the Range Rover Sport. The film lends the vehicle a matte-like finish, and can be removed should the owner desire.

For the interior, buyers will be able to choose between dark and light shades of leather trim.

2025 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with available Stealth Pack

In the U.S., the Stealth Pack carries a price tag of $10,305 and is available initially on the P400 Dynamic SE grade. It will expanded to all plug-in hybrid grades later this year.

Currently in the U.S., the Range Rover Sport lineup starts with the P360 SE with a 3.0-liter turbo-6 and 48-volt mild-hybrid system, good for 355 hp and 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.7 seconds. Above this is the P400 Dynamic SE with the same powertrain as the P360 SE, but with 395 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.4 seconds.

Further up is a P550e plug-in hybrid grade that was added for 2024. This grade replaced the P440e plug-in hybrid, and the only real difference is a more powerful electric motor working with the same engine. Peak output is 542 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.5 seconds.

A flagship SV grade was also added for 2024. Available in limited numbers, the SV packs a BMW-sourced twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8. With 626 hp on tap, the SV will hustle to 60 mph from rest in only 3.6 seconds.