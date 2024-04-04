The Mercedes-Benz EQS is the technology flagbearer for Mercedes' lineup, but its jelly bean design hasn't gelled with consumers, with Mercedes managing to move just 6,688 examples in the U.S. last year, or almost half the number of S-Classes sold.

To help turn the ship around, Mercedes will go with a more traditional three-box sedan shape and classic upright grille when the EQS is redesigned in 2028, Car and Driver reported last week. The car may also adopt the S-Class name, as Mercedes is expected to drop the EQ naming strategy with the arrival of its next generation of electric vehicles.

According to Car and Driver, Mercedes planned to phase out its gas-powered S-Class with the arrival of the EQS successor in 2028, but will now keep the gas-powered model on sale all the way through to 2033, with at least two facelifts planned to help keep it fresh until it's finally discontinued. That will give the car a 12-year lifespan.

The reason for the stay of execution is slower than expected growth in EV sales. Mercedes in February said it plans to continuing offering gas-powered models into the next decade, instead of its original plan to phase out gas-powered models by 2030.

The EQS successor will use a stretched version of Mercedes' upcoming MB.EA platform. It's one of multiple next-generation EV platforms from Mercedes. The others include the MMA for compact EVs and hybrids, the AMG.EA for high-performance EVs from AMG, and the Van.EA for electric light commercial vehicles.

Before the EQS successor's arrival, the current EQS will be given a facelift. Camouflaged prototypes for the updated car have been spotted, and appear to feature new headlights and new fascia designs at both ends. Mechanical updates will include a more efficient cell design for the battery, new motor designs, and the addition of a two-speed transmission to help with high-speed cruising, according to Car and Driver.