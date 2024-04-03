The Polestar 7 first hinted at by company CEO Thomas Ingenlath in 2022 will end up replacing the Polestar 2, Ingenlath revealed in an interview with Autocar published on Wednesday.

While the 7 won't be a direct successor to the 2 compact hatchback, it will sit in roughly the same position, Ingenlath said. That likely means it will be the entry-level model in Polestar's lineup when it arrives.

The 7 is currently expected to arrive around 2027, with production to take place at a plant in Europe and possibly China. That date fits the timing for when the 2 should end production, given the typical shelf life of seven to eight years for modern cars.

Production of the 2 started in 2020 and since then Polestar has managed to deliver more than 150,000 units worldwide.

Thomas Ingenlath

In his interview with Autocar, Ingenlath said giving the 2's successor a new name allows the automaker to introduce fresh and innovative ideas, as opposed to being limited to the same form factor as the outgoing model, should the successor also be called a 2.

The 7 will likely ride on the SEA dedicated EV platform of parent company Geely. The platform underpins the 2025 Polestar 4 compact crossover, as well as the 2025 Volvo EX30 subcompact crossover. It is also used in vehicles from Geely's Zeekr brand. In the EX30, the platform helps deliver 0-60 mph times as low as 3.4 seconds, which is in keeping with Polestar's performance orientation.

Before the arrival of the 7, Polestar will launch the 5 sedan in 2025 and the 6 sports car in 2026.