Cadillac has substantially updated the CT5 midsize sedan for the 2025 model year, but the updates have brought with them big price increases.

The 2025 CT5, which starts sales this spring, will carry a starting price of $47,595, before destination.

That's $9,200 higher than the starting price of the 2024 model, although the 2024 model's entry grade is the CT5 Luxury, whereas for 2025 the entry grade is the better-equipped CT5 Premium Luxury. Even so, the 2025 CT5 Premium Luxury is still $4,700 more expensive than the comparable 2024 model.

The 2025 updates include revised styling, a single curved display spanning 33.0 inches to replace the individual digital gauge cluster and infotainment screen of the outgoing design, and an updated infotainment system with Google built-in.

2025 Cadillac CT5

Standard features include 18-inch wheels, the Super Cruise highway driver-assist system (with the first three years of the required subscription included), an AKG premium audio system, a surround-view camera system, a dual-pane sunroof, and multiple driver-assist safety features.

Further up is the 2025 CT5 Sport that starts at $48,595, or $4,500 higher than for 2024. This grade gets a few more standard or upgraded features, including bigger 19-inch wheels, alloy pedals, and carbon-fiber interior trim.

Powertrains carry over unchanged for 2025. The base 2.0-liter turbo-4 continues with a 237-hp rating, while the available twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 continues with 335 hp. Both powertrains come with a 10-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive as standard. Cadillac hasn't said how much it costs to upgrade to the V-6. The automaker also hasn't said how much it costs to add all-wheel drive.

The more spirited 2025 CT5-V and 2025 CT5-V Blackwing start sales in the summer, and pricing information for these models will be announced closer to the on-sale date. However, given the price movements of the CT5's lower grades, price rises for the V-Series models are likely as well.