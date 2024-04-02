Porsche's electric flagship SUV big enough to fit third-row seats has been spotted testing for the first time.

The prototypes in our latest spy shots show a long SUV with a low profile and a relatively low ride height. The roof is also mostly flat all the way to the rear of the vehicle, which is vital for headroom in the third row.

The vehicle, which carries the code name K1, was confirmed by Porsche CEO Oliver Blume in 2022. At the time, he said it was being developed as part of a strategy to boost margins by focusing more on high-end segments.

He followed up with a few more details in 2023, including confirmation that the vehicle will ride on a newly developed EV platform known as the SSP Sport, which Porsche is developing. The platform is expected to share elements with parent company Volkswagen Group's SSP platform that will feature common battery cells and software systems across a wide range of vehicles from the automaker's diverse portfolio of brands.

2027 Porsche 3-row electric SUV (K1) spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The SSP Sport is expected to feature technology previewed in Porsche's Mission R concept shown in 2021, including a high-performance battery, a 920-volt electrical system, and oil-cooled electric motors. Future EVs from VW Group's premium brands Audi, Bentley, and Lamborghini will also use the platform. Power outputs for vehicles on the platform could potentially top 1,000 hp, as Porsche's recently revealed 2025 Taycan Turbo GT already delivers up to 1,092 hp.

For the interior, Blume has previously said Porsche will introduce a completely new concept as well as automated driving features. Porsche is working with Mobileye on the automated driving tech.

Production will be handled at Porsche's plant in Leipzig, Germany, where the Panamera and Macan lines are built, including the recently revealed 2024 Macan EV.

Porsche has previously hinted at a launch date around 2027, which means the vehicle should arrive as a 2027 or possibly a 2028 model in the U.S. Before it arrives, Porsche will launch an electric 718 Boxster and an electric Cayenne. Those vehicles have also been spotted testing.