Cupra, which plans to enter the U.S. by the end of the decade, is out testing prototypes for a new compact crossover.

The crossover will go by the name Terramar, and is scheduled for a debut later this year.

Cupra confirmed the name and released the teaser photo below earlier this year when announcing production plans for the vehicle at a plant in Hungary.

Cupra started out life as a performance sub-brand of VW Group's Spanish brand SEAT, but in 2018 was repostioned as a standalone brand offering a range of sporty, emotional vehicles with striking design. It still offers tuned versions of SEAT vehicles but is slowly introducing more standalone products like the upcoming Terramar.

Teaser for 2025 Cupra Terramar debuting in 2024

The Terramar is closely related to the latest version of the global Volkswagen Tiguan that debuted late last year. It is based on Volkswagen Group's MQB platform designed for compact high-volume vehicles with gas engines, and measures approximately 177 inches in length.

While gas engines are planned for the Terramar, there will also be a plug-in hybrid option with a battery likely matching the 19.7-kwh capacity of the plug-in hybrid version of the global Tiguan. The prototype shown here is for the plug-in hybrid Terramar.

The Terramar is unlikely to be sold in the U.S. when Cupra finally arrives here, at least in its current form. Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths in March, when announcing the brand's plans for a U.S. launch, confirmed two vehicles for the U.S. market. One will be an electric version of the Formentor whose current generation is based on the outgoing global Tiguan. The second will be a larger SUV to be built in North America.