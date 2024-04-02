Mercedes-Benz has been spotted testing a prototype for its next CLA-Class, and the design appears to be a close match to the lines of the handsome Concept CLA-Class unveiled last fall. The new compact sedan is due around 2025 and will offer buyers a choice between hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

France's Alpine will soon launch its A290 hot hatch. It will be the first electric vehicle from a brand that plans to enter the U.S. around 2027 starting with a pair of crossovers.

Liberty Media, which already owns Formula 1, is set to acquire MotoGP in a deal valued at more than $4.5 billion. It means the American media giant will soon own the highest echelon of motorsports on both two and four wheels.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

