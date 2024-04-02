The Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 45 S was given a power boost for 2024, but AMG has more in store for its compact performance sedan.

Buyers yet to pull the trigger will be able to opt for a limited-edition version known as the CLA 45 S Edition 1, of which just 25 examples are destined for the U.S. for the 2024 model year.

The cars will reach dealerships shortly and pricing is confirmed by AMG to start at $82,345, including a $1,150 destination charge.

The pricing is steep but the CLA 45 S Edition 1 benefits from unique design treatments in addition to several normally available features being added as standard. The list includes the AMG Aerodynamics Package, AMG Night Package Plus, and AMG Performance seats.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 45 S Edition 1

The cars can easily be identified by their Mountain Gray Magno paint finish, which is an exclusive color from Mercedes' Manufaktur personalization department. An AMG logo in combination with a checkered flag pattern also lines the sides of the vehicle, while orange accents also dot the exterior.

The same theme carries into the cabin where the designers have gone with black microfiber trim with orange accent stitching. Other details include red illuminated door sill panels also bearing the AMG logo, and air vents with an orange finish.

No mechanical changes have been made. The latest version of the CLA 45 S packs a 2.0-liter turbo-4 generating a peak 416 hp. Drive is to all four wheels via an AMG-specific all-wheel-drive system which can direct torque between the axles as well as between the rear wheels.

Prototypes for a next-generation CLA-Class have been spotted testing ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next. The new CLA-Class will be available in hybrid and electric guises, and AMG has been spotted testing its own version of the electric CLA-Class.