BMW is preparing a mid-cycle refresh for the M3 sedan and the updates will extend to the M3 Touring wagon, as evidenced by our latest spy shots.

The spy shots show a prototype for the updated M3 Touring. Prototypes for the updated M3 sedan have also been spotted in the past. The only visible change on the prototypes are new headlights which the updated M3 range will share with the updated 2025 4-Series range. An updated M4 is also in the works, and will also feature these headlights.

The current M3 arrived for the 2021 model year, in base and Competition grades. It spawned the M3 Touring wagon body style for 2023, and a hardcore M3 CS grade for 2024. The M3 Touring isn't offered in the U.S., and it's likely the updated version won't reach these shores either. The jury is still out on whether an upcoming M5 Touring will be sold here, though.

It isn't clear what BMW plans for the mechanicals of the updated M3, if any. It's possible a 48-volt mild-hybrid system will be added, similar to what we saw with the updated 2025 4-Series range.

2022 BMW M3 Competition xDrive

The current M3 is powered by a 3.0-liter turbo-6 that delivers 473 hp in the base M3, 503 hp in the M3 Competition, and 543 hp in the M3 CS. The M3 Touring is currently offered exclusively in the Competition grade, meaning it misses out on the 6-speed manual and rear-wheel-drive configuration that the base M3 comes with it. Instead if comes standard with an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

Look for the updated M3 sedan and M3 Touring wagon to debut late this year or early next. Both should be introduced as 2025 models, but with only the sedan likely to end up here.

A potential M3 CS Touring has also been spotted in the past and will likely debut before the updated M3 Touring.