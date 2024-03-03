A Lincoln concept car from the turn of the millennium will be among the featured lots at Mecum's upcoming auction in Glendale, Arizona.

Scheduled to cross the block on March 8, the Lincoln Mark X concept made its public debut at the 2004 Detroit auto show. Its design was overseen by Marek Reichman, who is currently head of design at Aston Martin, but was then in charge of Lincoln's design department.

The Mark X was based on the final-generation Ford Thunderbird that was in production at that time. Its 3.9-liter V-8 and automatic transmission were sourced from the Ford, and the concept's overall shape and proportions are similar to those of the donor Thunderbird. However, the Mark X added a retractable hard-top roof and a front fascia that vaguely recalls Lincolns of the 1960s.

Concept cars are generally just for show, and Mecum cautions that some features on this car may not be functional. However, this car's production-car base means it's a bit more functional than most concepts. In addition to a real engine, it has power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes, navigation, cruise control, power windows, and door locks, plus a tilt steering column. The Mark X is being sold on a bill of sale, though, so driving it on public roads might not be possible.

2004 Lincoln Mark X concept (photo via Mecum Auctions)

Lincoln parent Ford was on a retro kick in the early 2000s, churning out a stream of concept cars and production models based on memorable vehicles from the past. However, while the Ford brand got the Thunderbird, the GT supercar, and the fifth-generation Mustang with throwback styling to populate its showrooms, Lincoln never got an equivalent model.

The Mark X is a reminder of what might have been had Ford taken a similar approach with its luxury brand.

The Ford Shelby Cobra concept—another retro Ford concept from this period—fetched $2.64 million at auction in 2021. This Lincoln didn't attract as much attention as the Shelby when it debuted, so it probably won't command the same price. But it's still a unique piece for collectors.