Ford has plans to exclusively sell electric vehicles in Europe by the end of the decade, and we've now got spy shots of one of the automaker's upcoming EVs being developed for the Old Continent.

The spy shots show a prototype for an electric version of the Ford Puma, a subcompact crossover that went on sale in Europe in 2019 and was given a mid-cycle refresh last year. The electric version, which may be called a Puma Gen-E, is expected to debut later this year.

Don't look for it in U.S. showrooms, though. Ford has no plans to offer any versions of the current Puma generation in the U.S.

The prototype is heavily camouflaged but the enclosure for the battery pack can be seen underneath. The grille at the front is also sealed off for improved aerodynamic efficiency, and the wheels are a unique design that's also optimised for aerodynamic efficiency.

2025 Ford Puma EV spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Ford confirmed plans for the electric Puma in 2022. The automaker hasn't released any specifications, but for this class of vehicle a battery size of around 50 kwh is likely. This should be enough for a range approaching 200 miles on a charge.

Ford later this year will also debut an electric compact crossover with coupe-like styling. That model, which may revive the Capri nameplate, has also been spotted testing. It will use a dedicated EV platform, unlike the electric Puma, which shares its platform with its gas-powered sibling.

The EV platform is Volkswagen Group's MEB design, which Ford is also using for the Explorer electric compact crossover designed for Europe. The electric Explorer was shown last year. Ford's use of the MEB platform is made possible by a deal hammered out with VW Group in 2019.