A literal truckload of Porsche 911s is up for sale in the U.K.

Currently listed for sale at the dealership RPM Technik (via Piston Heads), the lot includes a 2018 911 GT3 Clubsport plus a 2018 911 GT3 Touring, a 2019 911 GT3 RS with the Weissach package, a 2016 911 R, and a pair of 2018 911 GT3 race cars (a Cup and a R). The cars also come with a semi-trailer truck to haul them.

As Piston Heads notes, the collection of six cars includes nearly every 991-generation GT3 variant. It's missing the earlier, pre-updated 991-generation GT3 and GT3 RS, as well as some racing variants, but those wouldn't fit on the truck anyway.

The cars and their transporter were assembled by Austrian architect Alexander Serda, who wanted to make a life-size version of a Porsche transporter truck toy he had as a kid. The original plan was to take this rolling tribute to Porsche's GT department to the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which celebrated the automaker's 70th anniversary. That didn't happen, and the cars and transporter have spent the past few years in storage.

Porsche collection with transporter truck (photo via PistonHeads)

The road cars cover the main variants of the 991-generation GT3, including the winged Clubsport, wingless Touring, and track-focused GT3 RS, here with the Weissach light-weighting package. A bonus is the limited-edition 911 R, of which just 991 examples were built. The 911 R was a big deal at launch because it paired the GT3 RS's 4.0-liter flat-6 with a manual transmission, and it came without the big wing and flashier elements of the GT3. But Porsche has since revisited that formula with the regular production 992-generation 911 GT3 Touring and limited edition S/T.

Each car is claimed to be unused, with only delivery mileage. So while it may be possible to assemble a similar collection, it's unlikely you'll find six equivalent cars in similar condition. And they won't come with their own transporter.

A price for the collection hasn't been published.