Genesis is pushing ahead with the full electrification of its lineup.

Having already revealed an electric version of the G80 and a dedicated electric vehicle dubbed the GV60, Genesis is now days out from revealing an electric version of its GV70.

The Korean luxury brand has dropped a teaser photo of a new GV70 variant set to debut on Friday at Auto Guangzhou 2021. Because of timezone differences, the debut will take place on Thursday night here in the U.S. You can watch a livestream of the debut in the video below.

Genesis hasn't confirmed the new GV70 variant as an EV, but the sealed-off grille in the teaser photo gives the vehicle's identity away. Genesis also said in a statement released with the teaser that it is “charging toward the future.”

A name for the vehicle hasn't been mentioned. Genesis calls the electric G80 an Electrified G80, so the electric GV70 may go by the name Electrified GV70. However, trademark filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office discovered in January suggest the electric GV70 may be badged an eGV70, at least here in the U.S.

Should the electric GV70 be approved for U.S. sale, expect to see it arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We've already spotted a prototype for the vehicle, which featured the same sealed-off grille you see here, plus a lack of exhaust tips. It isn't clear what platform is being used. The likely bet is a modified version of the regular GV70's platform. Known as M3, the aluminum-intensive platform is exclusive to Genesis and is also found in the G80 and GV80. Another possibility is Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP dedicated EV platform that's found in the GV60.

The gas-powered GV70 has just gone on sale in the U.S. as a 2022 model. It starts at about $42,000 and can be had at present with either a 300-hp 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 or a 375-hp 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6. An 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard.

Genesis is committed to zero-emission vehicles and has already announced that starting in 2025, it will only launch vehicles powered by batteries or hydrogen fuel cells. By 2030, the automaker predicts that none of the vehicles in its showrooms will still have an internal-combustion engine.