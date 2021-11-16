With Audi set to launch its final car with an internal-combustion engine in 2026, most models in the automaker's lineup in the coming years will transition to electric power, including those from the Audi Sport division.

Audi Sport is responsible for S- and RS-badged Audis (as well as the R8 supercar), and there are already electric models carrying both badges in the form of the E-Tron S and RS E-Tron GT.

Autocar reported on Tuesday that another electric vehicle from Audi Sport will be an RS 6 Avant E-Tron.

2021 Audi RS 6 Avant

The U.S. has only just got its first taste of the RS 6 Avant and its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 that pumps out 591 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. However, Audi plans to introduce an electric successor to the A6 in 2023, which was previewed in April by the near production-ready A6 E-Tron Concept. According to Autocar, a wagon body style is planned for the A6 E-Tron, an Avant in Audi-speak, and it stands to reason that Audi Sport will want to RS up the electric longroof.

The A6 E-Tron, and thus any RS version, will ride on Volkswagen Group's new PPE modular EV platform which debuts next year in the Audi Q6 E-Tron crossover. The A6 E-Tron Concept packed a 100-kilowatt-hour battery and dual-motor powertrain good for 469 hp and 590 lb-ft. Autocar claims peak power of any RS 6 Avant E-Tron should at least match the output of the current RS 6 Avant, though whether this will be via a dual-motor system or a tri-motor system, like in the current E-Tron S, is unclear.

Companies like Tesla and Lucid have shown that there's plenty of performance to be unlocked from electric powertrains, with their respective Model S Plaid and Air Dream Edition Performance models, both of which offer more than 1,000 hp. It seems the established automakers are now about to join the fray. In fact, GMC is just weeks out from starting deliveries of its 1,000-hp Hummer EV Edition 1, and Audi Sport rivals BMW M and Mercedes-Benz AMG are also working on EVs. Porsche is also thought to be working on an electric 718 Cayman sports car closely related to the Mission R concept unveiled earlier this year.