The current Dodge Durango has been on sale since the 2011 model year, and it's now without a platform-mate since the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which previously was twinned with the Durango, has moved onto Stellantis' Giorgio platform with its latest redesign. The latest Grand Cherokee also has a seven-seat Grand Cherokee L version this time around, bringing the Durango's longevity into question.

However, the Durango is on track to hit 60,000 sales this year, in the U.S. alone. It means the Durango is probably going to stick around. In fact, Mopar Insiders reported on Monday that a redesigned Durango is coming, but twinned this time with the body-on-frame Jeep Wagoneer instead of the unibody Grand Cherokee. It's reportedly due in late 2023, which would mean an arrival for the 2024 model year.

According to Mopar Insiders, the Jefferson North Assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, where the Durango and Grand Cherokee are built is already struggling to meet demand for the Grand Cherokee, even with the neighbouring Detroit Assembly Complex plant also building Grand Cherokees.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series I 4x4

Moving Durango production to the Warren Truck Assembly plant in Warren, Michigan, where the Wagoneer is built, would free up capacity back in Detroit. There's also going to be some free capacity in Warren with the Ram 1500 Classic (the previous-generation 1500) expected to bow out in the coming years.

Furthermore, with the Wagoneer's base price starting at about $60,000, there's room for a more affordable full-size SUV to take on the likes of the Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition and Toyota Sequoia, which all start closer to $50,000. That's where the redesigned Durango could step in.

Note, Dodge plans to add a second high-riding model to its lineup shortly. The brand next year will add a plug-in hybrid model expected to be a compact crossover twinned with the upcoming Alfa Romeo Tonale. The Hornet name for the Dodge has been speculated.