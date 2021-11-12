A prototype of the 2023 Acura Integra broke cover, Nissan announced details surrounding the next-generation Nissan GT-R , and we spotted the hybrid Porsche 911. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Acura pulled the wraps off the 2023 Acura Integra. The iconic nameplate is set to return next year, and the prototype revealed the Integra will look like a smaller, hatchback version of the TLX sedan. Based on the Civic, the Integra will feature a turbo-4 under its hood and a 6-speed manual transmission option, and it will cost about $30,000.

Rivian went public and its IPO sent the company's bank accounts to full throttle. Share prices were set at $78, but the stock ended the first day of trading at $100.73 per share, a rise of 29%. In its first day of trading, Rivian became worth more than Ford, and matched General Motor's value, though it fell far short of Tesla.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said the automaker is "definitely making a new platform" for the next-generation GT-R supercar. Little is known up until this point about the R36 GT-R, but with confirmation of a new platform comes renewed discussion as to whether Nissan's halo car will have a hybrid powertrain under its hood.

Ford teased the 2022 Bronco Raptor, again. New images of a lightly camouflaged prototype revealed the off-roader's massive fender flares and 37-inch tires. A video confirmed a turbocharged V-6 lurks under its hood.

The hybrid Porsche 911 is coming, and we spotted an early test mule performing hot laps around the Nürburgring. A yellow sticker, required in some parts of the world while testing electrified cars, adorned what appeared to be a 911 Turbo. Set to debut during the current 992-generation's life cycle, the hybrid model will use an electric motor integrated into its transmission.