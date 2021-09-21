The Ford Bronco's back, but the Blue Oval isn't done.

A hotter, wilder Bronco is in the works with even more off-road capability, power, and attitude. On Tuesday Ford CEO Jim Farley teased the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor on Twitter. The teaser both confirmed the Raptor name and that the long-travel Bronco will arrive in 2022.

In 2020 on Twitter, Ford first teased a Baja-ready Bronco Raptor that could potentially ditch the prehistoric nameplate for a Warthog badge. When asked, Ford was quiet with any details.

Ford Bronco Raptor (or Warthog) teased

"We are taking excitement to new heights with Bronco. Stay tuned," Ford spokesman Jiyan Cadiz told Motor Authority in 2020.

First noticed by keen eyes at Motor Trend, Ford filed a trademark application September 9, 2020 to use the Warthog name on a vehicle. Until this point it was unclear if the Bronco Raptor's codename during development, which was Warthog, would stick for production of if the Blue Oval would adapt the Raptor name for Bronco duty.

The most powerful 2021 Bronco announced to date has a 2.7-liter turbo-6 with 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque sent to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Raptor could feature a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 with more than 400 hp and potentially 500 lb-ft of torque, but smart money may be on a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 with about 400 hp.

Beefier long-travel suspension can be seen in the teaser image from Twitter, though it's unknown whether there are electronic Fox shocks similar to what's found on the F-150 Raptor in those wheel wells. BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires that appear to be 35s may be fitted as well..

At the Bronco reveal in July, Cadiz told Motor Authority more variants may be on the way for Bronco. Stay tuned.