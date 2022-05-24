BMW has launched the M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M to celebrate 50 years of the M division. The sport sedan is limited to 500 units and priced to start at $96,695, and buyers can choose exterior colors last used on cars like the E30 and E46 M3 generations.

The Toyota 4Runner is entering its 40th year on the market and Toyota is celebrating with the 40th Anniversary Special Edition. A total of 4,040 examples will be built for the U.S., each based on the 4Runner's SR5 Premium grade with four-wheel drive.

Lamborghini is working on a facelift for its top-selling Urus, and a prototype has just been spotted. It's devoid of almost all camouflage gear, revealing the styling changes planned for the super SUV.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

BMW celebrates 50 years of M division with hardcore M3

2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary edition marks four decades of rugged SUV

2023 Lamborghini Urus spy shots: Mid-cycle update for high-riding Raging Bull

Toyota offers a new look on 2023 Tundra, 2023 Tacoma SR5 grades

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV testing in Moab

EPA lays out details for $5 billion electric school bus program

Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase launch kicks off with Azure special edition

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge vs 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge: Compare Electric Cars

Redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V teased, reveal coming soon

Ford recalls some Mustang Mach-E EVs for software-related issue—with OTA remedy