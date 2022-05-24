Bentley's Bentayga SUV is now available in a long-wheelbase guise that offers up plenty of legroom for second-row passengers (and some really plush seats), though curiously it doesn't offer a third-row which can be had with the standard Bentayga.

To mark the launch of the new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase, Bentley will offer a special First Edition version known as the Azure. It will be available exclusively for the first year of sale, and stands out thanks to its unique interior treatments and model-specific badging.

Those interior treatments include things like contrast stitching, the addition of deep pile floormats, and metal accents around the dash and door linings, plus Bentley's new backlight system for the leather trim. Speaking of the leather trim, on the rear seats, there's an elongated quilting and perforation pattern that helps further emphasize the increased space of the vehicle.

Other features include unique 22-inch wheels, brightwork on the lower front fascia, jewelled caps on the fuel and oil fillers, ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, and the Bentayga's full suite of electronic driver aids. A 20-speaker, 1,720-watt Naim audio system is also included, and buyers can choose to add a rear-seat entertainment system that enables rear-seat passengers to stream content from their mobile devices to 10.1-inch screens located on the backs of the front seats.

All Bentayga Extended Wheelbase models come with Bentley's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, rated at 542 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system, and unique to this model is an all-wheel-steering system that delivers a turning circle smaller than that of the standard Bentayga by 7%, making some of those tight parking maneuvers easier. Performance claims include 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph.

While there's no third-row option, buyers can choose a four-seat setup where the standard second-row bench is replaced by two individual seats. There's also a new 4+1 setup where the second row features two outer rear seats with similar comfort to the individual seats of the four-seat option, together with a narrow middle seat that can be used on the rare occasion that you might carry a fifth passenger. The middle seat is big enough to carry an adult, and still gives access to a ski hatch behind it.