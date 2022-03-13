The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor excels at high-speed off-roading, but a new video from The Bronco Nation shows the most extreme Bronco model also has impressive low-speed rock crawling capability.

The video was shot during durability testing of the Bronco Raptor in California's Johnson Valley, where Ford conducted extensive testing for both the Raptor and standard Bronco.

You get about 17 minutes of Bronco Raptor prototypes picking their way through rocky trails, showing off their suspension articulation and ground clearance, as well as the effectiveness of the underbody protection when bodywork inevitably gets bashed against the rocks.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor prototype off-roading in Johnson Valley (via The Bronco Nation)

Suspension changes give the Bronco Raptor 13 inches of front travel and 14 inches of rear travel. The modified suspension (which borrows from the F-150 Raptor) along with 37-inch BFGoodrich K02 tires, gives the Bronco 13.1 inches of ground clearance. That's 4.8 inches more than a base Bronco and 1.6 inches more than a Sasquatch-equipped Bronco on 35s.

That means the production-spec Bronco Raptor is nearly 78 inches tall, making it too tall for the assembly line. Two temporary bolts prevent the rear suspension from fully extending as each Raptor rolls down the line, and are removed afterward at the adjacent "Mod Center," where factory accessories are normally installed.

Ford is still taking orders for the 2022 Bronco Raptor, but order books for other 2022 Bronco models are closed. This is due to strong demand and the need to prioritize current order holders for build slots, according to a recent Ford dealer memo. Details on ordering and production timing for 2023 Bronco models will be released later this year.