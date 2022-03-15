Audi's biggest SUV is now an MEB-based offering exclusive to China. The SUV is a newcomer called the Q6, and it's related to the Volkswagen Atlas sold here in the U.S. While we won't see the Q6, a smaller Q6 E-Tron electric SUV is coming here shortly.

Mercedes-Benz AMG has announced its 2023 model year updates for the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big news is the return of the V-8 versions following their 2022 hiatus, and also a new GT 63S E Performance plug-in hybrid range-topper delivering close to 850 hp.

The Genesis GV80 mid-size SUV has also spawned a new range-topper boasting only four seats. It's called the GV80 Prestige Signature, and Genesis is offering just 600 units for the 2022 model year.

