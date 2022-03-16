Aston Martin has unveiled a new V12 Vantage and confirmed it as the last Vantage to be fitted with a V-12 engine. The car packs 690 hp and is limited to just 333 examples, all of which have been sold.

British motorsport and engineering company Prodrive has unveiled a road-going version of its BRX Hunter rally car. Incredibly, the road-going version has 50% more power than its racing counterpart for improved performance, and it also boasts a few other changes aimed at improving comfort.

BMW will unveil its redesigned 7-Series next month, in both regular and electric i7 guises. The latter is estimated to deliver an EPA-rated range of 305 miles, which isn't bad for a full-size luxury sedan.

