Audi has teased us with a pair of A6 E-Tron concepts, one a sedan and the other a stunning Avant wagon. The debut is expected next year and prototypes for both body styles are out and about.

Honda's Ridgeline pickup truck has been updated for the 2024 model year. The updates bring some fresh tech in the cabin, the Ridgeline name stamped into the tailgate, and a rugged TrailSport grade for off-road fans.

You can own Aston Martin's oddly styled Lagonda SUV concept that debuted at the 2009 Geneva auto show. It's up for sale via an online auction, but according to its listing it's never been registered for road use and is currently in an undrivable state.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

