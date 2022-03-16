Aston Martin on Wednesday took the covers off a new generation of its V12 Vantage sports car.

Sadly, it will be the last of its kind, with Aston Martin confirming that it will be the final Vantage equipped with a V-12.

Aston Martin plans to launch hybrids and electric cars in the future, and this electrification strategy will also extend to its sports car lineup. In fact, Aston Martin has already locked in an electric sports car for 2025.

The V12 Vantage is powered by Aston Martin's 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12, tuned here to deliver 690 hp and 555 lb-ft of torque. Those are the same figures the engine delivers in 2020's V12 Speedster special edition, a car that shares much in common with the V12 Vantage, and they help deliver a 0-60 mph of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph.

Sadly, there's no manual transmission on offer like in previous V12 Vantage models. The sole transmission is an 8-speed automatic, and that's something Aston Martin buyers will need to get used to. The automaker plans to phase out the manual transmission after 2022.

The automatic transmission of the V12 Vantage is uniquely calibrated to deliver faster, crisper shifts. Completing the drivetrain is a mechanical limited-slip differential at the rear axle. You'll also notice the unique center-mounted exhaust. This titanium system saves weight, and should also deliver a noise to match the car's performance.

Final Aston Martin V12 Vantage

The V12 Vantage can easily be identified via its widened body that adds 40 millimeters to the width of the car (excluding side mirrors), which was necessary due to the widened track. There's also a bespoke hood and new aerodynamic elements that help to deliver up to 450 pounds of downforce at the vehicle's top speed. When maximum downforce isn't a must, the huge rear wing can be deleted. Most of the new body is made from carbon fiber, to help save weight.

We're talking new dampers, anti-roll bars, bushes, and spring rates, as well as body reinforcements. Spring rates have been increased by 50% up front and 40% in the rear, while top mount stiffness has increased by 13% and new anti-roll bars are 5% stiffer at the front and 41% softer at the rear. A secondary tender spring, designed to provide a lower spring rate than the main spring, is featured at the rear to help improve comfort.

Rounding out the chassis mods are unique steering calibrations, carbon-ceramic brake rotors (16.15 inches and 6-piston calipers at the front and 14.15 inches and 4-piston calipers at the rear), and 21-inch wheels. The wheels, which come in the choice of two patterns, are wrapped as standard in Michelin Pilot 4S tires measuring 275/35 up front and 315/30 at the rear.

Although Aston Martin is known to be working on an update for the interior of the Vantage, the V12 Vantage continues with the current design, which uses last-generation Mercedes infotainment feautres. The highlight of the V12 Vantage cabin are the new carbon-fiber seats with 6-way manual adjustment. Buyers looking for more comfort can opt for standard seats whose padding is lined in quilted leather.

Just 333 examples are destined to be built, and all build slots are already spoken for. Buyers will have a number of graphics packages for the exterior available via the Q by Aston Martin personalization department. Pricing hasn't been announced but expect it to fall close to the $200,000 mark. The Vantage range already reaches as high as $162,000 with the Vantage F1 Edition introduced for 2021.

Deliveries of the V12 Vantage start in the second quarter of 2022.